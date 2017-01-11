Marler injury adds to England's woes ahead of Six Nations

LONDON (AP) " England's pack has been hit with another injury setback ahead of the Six Nations after prop Joe Marler was ruled out for at least a month with a broken left leg.
Marler's club, Harlequins, says the player is expected to return in "four to five weeks," a prognosis that could mean he misses England's games against France and Wales in the first two rounds.
Fellow prop Mako Vunipola is a big fitness doubt with a knee injury, while back-row forwards Billy Vunipola and Chris Robshaw will play no part in the tournament.
England is on a 14-match winning run heading into its defense of the Six Nations title. The tournament starts on Feb. 4.
