French anti-doping body summons Carter, Rokocoko - Le Monde

Former All Blacks Dan Carter and Joe Rokocoko may still have questions to answer over their positive drugs tests in France last year.

The pair are currently playing for Paris-based club Racing 92 and, along with Argentinian Juan Imhoff, returned urine samples that contained too much prednisolone, a painkiller.

They were all cleared of wrongdoing by French Federation of Rugby's doping commission last October, but French newspaper Le Monde is reporting that the country's anti-doping organisation (AFLD) has not endorsed that decision.

Instead, the AFLD is apparently preparing its own hearing for the trio.

"This procedure is neither rare nor automatic," says Le Monde. "It does not presage a reversal of the decision of the FFR, but shows that these three controls above the norm require explanations.

"The date of their [hearing] is unknown. Contacted by Le Monde, Racing 92 did not wish to comment and did not confirm this information."

In an October interview, Carter confirmed that he had used the medication for a knee injury and was asked about the possibility of an AFLD investigation.

"I do not know the procedures in France, how all this happens," he admitted. "It would be annoying if that were the case, but who knows ...

"The most important thing is that we know that we have done nothing wrong."

