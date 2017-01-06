Wellington Sevens reduced to begging for support as ticket sales stay cold

The national sport has got out the begging bowl to save what used to be a jewel in the crown - the annual sevens tournament.

The troubled Wellington rugby sevens has hit a make or break point, and it looks as though the once booming tournament is indeed broken if a plea for fan support falls on deaf ears.

While a top sevens rugby official is putting on a brave game face, others associated with the tournament are indicating it remains a dud.

Tickets for what was once a two day extravaganza used to be the hottest ticket in town. But Stuff is reporting that by mid-December, only 1300 tickets were sold for the 34,500 capacity Westpac Stadium.

Suggestions the failing tournament might have to be moved or scrapped were met by New Zealand Rugby defiance last year, with the March announcement that it would remain in the capital for three more years.

The 2016 tournament was understood to have lost $300,000. Crowds had dropped to 15,000 a day.

Wellington Sevens general manager Steve Dunbar said he did not know the sales figures, despite previously providing pre-event ticket sale numbers, Stuff said.

Dunbar said: "Each year we listen to fans and to change the market approach. We are gearing up for that now.

"At some stage that (1300 tickets) would have been right but it is definitely not the case now."

Tickets were harder to sell than ever before, but sales were just ahead of the last year, Dunbar said.

"That's encouraging."

But deputy Mayor Paul Eagle is openly urging locals to support the sevens.

"I appeal to Wellingtonians to get behind the event. They can remember the old days but there is nothing stopping people from having fun again," he pleaded.

The council has quit any governance role and provides only "minimal" funding believed to be about $150,000. Hospitality New Zealand Wellington regional manager Dylan Firth was not expecting a big weekend.

"The event is not as huge as it once was, so people are not putting any investment into it," Firth said.

