Former All Black Charles Piutau gets engaged to Lineti Latu

A former All Black has proposed to his girlfriend in the city of love.

A niece of Charles (Salesi) Piutau posted a photo of him bending down on one knee in front of his girlfriend Lineti Latu in Paris.

Piutau, 25, holds Latu's hand and has an open yellow ring box in the other hand. The Eiffel Tower is in the background.

Niece Nainai Tuamoheloa posted her congratulations to Facebook today.

"CONGRATULATIONS to my uncle Salesi Piutau on poppin that question to his soon to be wifey Lineti Latu love and miss you both."

Piutau joined the All Blacks training squad during the 2013 Super Rugby season. On June 22, he made his test debut against France in New Plymouth. He currently plays in the fullback or wing position for Irish club Ulster in the Pro12.

