Tuilagi out of England's 6 Nations defense with fresh injury

LONDON (AP) " Manu Tuilagi will miss the rest of the rugby season with a knee injury, ruling the injury-plagued center out of the England's Six Nations title defense.
Leicester says Tuilagi tore a ligament in Sunday's domestic Premiership game against Saracens.
The 24-year-old Tuilagi has had severe groin trouble over the last two years and only managed one replacement appearance for England in 2016.
Leicester says Tuilagi is facing a six-month recovery period so is likely to be out of contention for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in June and July.
