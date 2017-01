The French rugby paper Midi Olympique says star All Blacks back Ben Smith is set to sign for the French top 14 team Pau.

The 30-year-old Smith, who has also been linked to Munster, would join fellow World Cup winner Conrad Smith at Pau. The club also includes another former All Black back Colin Slade.

New Zealand Rugby is currently in a battle to keep Smith, Aaron Cruden and Israel Dagg, who come off contract at the end of this year.

