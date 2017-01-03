7:39am Tue 3 January
Aaron Mauger takes temporary control at English rugby giants Leicester

Aaron Mauger in his Crusaders assistant coaching days. Photo / Joseph Johnson Photosport
Another Kiwi is in a top European rugby post with Aaron Mauger taking interim charge as Leicester's director of rugby.

Former England test hooker and club stalwart Richard Cockerill was axed after the once-powerful Tigers crashed out of the Aviva Premiership playoffs with defeats to Exeter and Saracens. They had also been crushed 38 - 0 by Munster in a European Champions Cup game.

Leicester have won the domestic title 10 times but their last came in the 2012/13 season. Cockerill has been the rugby director since 2010. Mauger retired from playing in 2010 and has been Leicester's head coach since 2015.

The Daily Mail said the 36-year-old Mauger, the Crusaders back who played 46 tests, would take charge while the club sought a permanent successor to Cockerill.

