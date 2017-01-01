Dan Carter's uneventful New Years

All Blacks great Dan Carter has spent his New Year's Eve with his boots on.

The Racing Metro first five-eighth posted a photo on his official Facebook page of kicking practice in icy conditions ahead of tomorrow's Top 14 clash against Toulon.

"My New Year's eve is a bit different to what I'm used to. Thank you 2016 you've been great but can't wait for 2017. Happy NY everyone, be safe," the World Cup winner posted.

Carter had an eventful 2016 on and off the pitch. He led the Parisian club to their first Top 14 title since 1990 in his first season at Racing Metro. He also took the team to the European Rugby Champions Cup final where they were defeated by Saracens in Lyon.

In October, French newspaper L'Equipe reported Carter along with Racing teammates Joe Rokocoko and Juan Imhoff tested positive for corticosteroids following the Top 14 final.

The trio, as well as Racing's medical staff, were all cleared of any wrongdoing and are taking their case to the public prosecutor after confidential medical records were made public by media.