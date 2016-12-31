2:58pm Sat 31 December
Vaimoana Tapaleao
Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

All Black bestowed chiefly title in Samoa

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu has been given the chiefly title of Sa'u at a ceremony in the village of Apolima. Photo / Samoa Observer

All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu will take on a fresh challenge in the new year, having been named a family chief in Samoa this week.

The 23-year-old lock has been bestowed the chiefly title of Sa'u, from the village of Apolima. Dressed in traditional finery, Tuipulotu is seen wearing a ceremonial beaded headpiece made called a pale fuiono and a money lei which is later gifted to those at the ceremony.

Footage of the ceremony shows village elders and church ministers giving a special blessing.

He was among 31 family members - including his father - to be bestowed a title yesterday, the Samoa Observer reported.

The young All Black, who grew up in New Zealand and attended Auckland's St Peter's College, told the publication that becoming a matai - chief - was an honour and acknowledged the responsibilities that would come with it.

He also gave a nod to his late grandparents, telling the publication: "I don't have any grandparents left. I learned many things from them, so getting this matai title means the world to me.

"To me, in a way, this is like a tribute to them for all the wisdom and guidance they so generously gave me.

"So I will be doing everything in my ability to help out my family with any problems they may face in the future.''

- NZ Herald

