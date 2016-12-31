All Black bestowed chiefly title in Samoa

All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu will take on a fresh challenge in the new year, having been named a family chief in Samoa this week.

The 23-year-old lock has been bestowed the chiefly title of Sa'u, from the village of Apolima. Dressed in traditional finery, Tuipulotu is seen wearing a ceremonial beaded headpiece made called a pale fuiono and a money lei which is later gifted to those at the ceremony.

Footage of the ceremony shows village elders and church ministers giving a special blessing.

He was among 31 family members - including his father - to be bestowed a title yesterday, the Samoa Observer reported.

The young All Black, who grew up in New Zealand and attended Auckland's St Peter's College, told the publication that becoming a matai - chief - was an honour and acknowledged the responsibilities that would come with it.

He also gave a nod to his late grandparents, telling the publication: "I don't have any grandparents left. I learned many things from them, so getting this matai title means the world to me.

"To me, in a way, this is like a tribute to them for all the wisdom and guidance they so generously gave me.

"So I will be doing everything in my ability to help out my family with any problems they may face in the future.''

- NZ Herald