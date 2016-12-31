Wynne Gray: Ambition is admirable, but time is against the Lions

One small step for Six Nations teams, one giant leap for the Lions.

Rugby equations rely on so many variables that it looks like a flag-waving chapter of optimism when Andy Farrell talks about bonus points in the Six Nations boosting the Lions adventure measure on their visit to New Zealand next year.

It's an agreeable thought from Farrell and a handy deflection from his defensive responsibilities for Warren Gatland's side when they make their 10-match tour in June and July.

Changing players' mentality is a long-haul exercise rather than a let's do it tomorrow call for the Six Nations.

For a decade of Super and test rugby, New Zealand players have been immersed in a mindset of bonus points and the revised skills, fitness and athletic changes needed for that type of rugby.

That style is endemic in schoolboy rugby where players are encouraged to use the ball and score tries as a primary option rather than kicking for field position or looking for penalties.

The weather will dictate changes but the initial philosophy in this country is to run and attack with the ball, it is an ingrained way of playing rugby.

That notion is gaining momentum through the mix of foreign coaches, players and ideas with the traditional playing strengths of the game in England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland. However, winter weather and ground conditions are factors which have a greater impact on ambition than they do in this part of the world.

Down this way, tight forwards have become adept at the micro skills of passing, handling and working on lines of attack and depth on the ball. They feel robbed if they spend an entire game pushing, shoving, lifting and tackling.

Men like Dane Coles, Charlie Faumuina and Wyatt Crockett are gifted but not unusual in their aim to use and run with the ball and the teams they play for are far more dangerous because of those multi-level threats.

The Lions may have similar targets - then again it may be some old-fashioned posturing.

Do they really think they are going to outgun the All Blacks with that style of rugby and do they honestly think they can retrain a pickup squad in the short time they have together?

The Lions must play to their strengths and create the sort of damage England and Ireland have been able to inflict. That pressure comes through accurate forward domination, defensive security, great goal-kicking and taking occasional chances.

If the Lions want forwards and more of their backs to be ball-playing attackers, chances will come but so will indecision borne through a lack of familiarity and the All Blacks hurt sides who make mistakes.

