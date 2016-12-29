Rugby: Ma'a Nonu reportedly staying in France

Former All Black Ma'a Nonu is set to remain in France after reportedly agreeing to extend his deal with club side Toulon.

Nonu has reportedly agreed to terms, but is yet to officially sign off on the extension with the Top 14 juggernauts.

Nonu joined Toulon after capturing a second consecutive Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

"We agreed to the oral, we just have to write it. If everything goes well, we will announce it quickly," Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal told French media.

Nonu's current deal expires next June.

His Toulon side, featuring Aussie stars Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell and James O'Connor currently sit fourth on the Top 14 table and are second in their European Champions Cup pool.