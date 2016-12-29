11:58am Fri 30 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rugby: Ma'a Nonu reportedly staying in France

Ma'a Nonu is reportedly staying with Toulon. Photo / Getty
Ma'a Nonu is reportedly staying with Toulon. Photo / Getty

Former All Black Ma'a Nonu is set to remain in France after reportedly agreeing to extend his deal with club side Toulon.

Nonu has reportedly agreed to terms, but is yet to officially sign off on the extension with the Top 14 juggernauts.

Nonu joined Toulon after capturing a second consecutive Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

"We agreed to the oral, we just have to write it. If everything goes well, we will announce it quickly," Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal told French media.

Nonu's current deal expires next June.

His Toulon side, featuring Aussie stars Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell and James O'Connor currently sit fourth on the Top 14 table and are second in their European Champions Cup pool.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 30 Dec 2016 12:20:52 Processing Time: 47ms