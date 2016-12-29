All Black Charlie Faumuina signs with Toulouse

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina will quit New Zealand rugby to join French club Toulouse from the start of the next European season.

The 30-year-old Auckland Blues player has played 46 tests for New Zealand, mainly from the bench, since his debut in 2012.

He will play most of the next Super Rugby season for the Blues and will be available to play in the All Blacks' mid-year series against the British and Irish Lions before leaving for France.

Faumuina said he is "looking forward to my last season in New Zealand, making it a successful one with the Blues and hopefully getting the chance to play for the All Blacks."

He was a member of the All Blacks team that won the 2015 World Cup, appearing in the final as a replacement.