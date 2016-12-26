10:08am Tue 27 December
All Black Israel Dagg's wife Daisy expecting first child

Israel and Daisy Dagg are expecting their first child. Photo / Norrie Montgomery
All Black Israel Dagg's wife Daisy is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Daisy announced the happy news on her Instagram account this afternoon.

She posted a photo of the pair wearing white, in which she is clutching her small baby bump.

Daisy captioned the snap: "Ate too much ham at Xmas...news finally out".


The pair were childhood sweethearts who married two years ago.

Matilda Rice, winner of the first Kiwi The Bachelor reality show, congratulated the parents-to-be, commenting under the photo, "CONGRATS!!! xxx".

- NZ Herald

