George North speaks out as debate over head injuries rages

George North knows he's in the eye of the storm again.

Through no fault of his own, one of rugby's highest-profile stars has become the unwanted poster boy of concussion mismanagement.

In the 20 days since being knocked out for the fifth time in his career - this time against Leicester - North's name has been catapulted into the headlines, after he was allowed to play on, a reminder that rugby has some way to go, before it can claim to have world-class concussion protocols.

He will not run out for Northampton tonight against Sale, but this is an issue that should not be swept under the carpet.

While the decision by the Concussion Management Review Group on Wednesday not to sanction Northampton has caused widespread bewilderment, North has been focused on returning to fitness and extending his career.

A break in Dubai has helped recharge body and soul.

At the age of just 24, having suffered five concussions in two years, including two in the same game playing for Wales against England last year, there have been calls - including from former World Rugby medical adviser Barry O'Driscoll - for him to consider retiring for the good of his health.

But speaking exclusively to Sportsmail just days after his latest head injury, North insisted he has no intention of retiring, citing 36-year-old Wales team-mate Gethin Jenkins as his inspiration to carry on playing for another decade at least.

Continued below.

Related Content Funeral held for ex-NY Jet McKnight after road rage shooting Black Caps to co-host Twenty20 tri-series against Australia and England Roma beats AC Milan 1-0 to claim 2nd spot in Serie A

"Gethin's body is in absolute tatters," said North. "He should be in a home somewhere.

"As a young professional looking up to an older and more experienced professional, if I could have that level of professionalism towards the end of my career and still want to get out of bed in the morning and go again, then that would be pretty amazing.

"Gethin is half-man, half-rehab. He does his extras and everything he needs to keep getting himself ready. If I can keep getting myself ready, then I'll always keep doing it.

'If a player decided to pack the game in tomorrow, the question I ask is 'who pays their mortgage?'

"No-one will, except that person. No-one's going to pay his mortgage or look after his family.

"He's got to do it somehow. What's important is looking after them [family], that's all I think about."

Speaking at a pre-arranged interview, while the heavily criticised CMRG investigation was ongoing, North was unable to comment about the specific incident on December 3 against Leicester, when he passed a head injury assessment, after medics failed to spot he had been knocked out.

He is upbeat and showing no ill effects from the head injury, but it is clear the relentless attention he has received during his short, but action-packed career has affected his outlook.

"Sometimes, I do ask myself why I put myself through all this stuff," he said. "You never go out to do a bad job. You go out to be the best you can be.

"When people say things about you not trying or criticising you, then you wonder, 'What gives you that right to do that?'

"It's a fine line. Social media is so direct. It gives great access for fans and can be a great tool to give insight.

"People love seeing those things they don't see, but some take it as if it makes them experts. I'll always find it strange that people will write something they wouldn't be prepared to say to someone's face.

"It confuses me how you can put yourself through all that hard work and pain that no one sees, and then you drop a high ball or miss a two-on-one and you get hammered for it.

"I'm not taking romance away from professional sport. I've been very lucky in my career to have highs and lows, but the first couple of years as a professional are the honeymoon years.

'When I think of who I am, rugby is a big part of that. I wouldn't have the friends I do without rugby.

"It's like anything. When it's good, it's good, when it's bad, it's bad.

"But it's a sport, a job. It's not going to change anyone's life."

With a winning British Lions tour to Australia, 65 test caps for Wales and more than six years as a professional player, North has already played an extraordinary amount of rugby for one so young.

He admits it is a huge challenge to keep his 104kg, 1.93m frame in peak condition all year round.

"With the World Cup last year, I came to a tally of 32 games in the end," he said. "People would not believe what you have to do from the beginning of pre-season to get from May all the way through to the next June.

"I finished up playing something like 13-and-a-half months consecutively until New Zealand in June [this year], when my hamstring went pop.

"I'm in a very fortunate position, which all sportsmen are in, that we play the sport we love for a living. But you very quickly realise there is so much more to it than just what you see on a Saturday.

"It can be a real slog."

- Daily Mail