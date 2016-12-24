Rugby: $1 million and rising to keep any of star trio in All Black strip

By Staff reporter

New Zealand Rugby will need to write out million-dollar-a-year cheques to keep Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden and Israel Dagg here - but either way, it's Christmas come early for the in-demand All Black trio whose futures beyond 2017 could be decided within the next week.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is already conditioning fans to expect to lose at least one of the three to rich European clubs willing to pay as much as 800,000 ($1.2 million) a year for their services.

Hansen also told Radio Sport that wives were having a big influence on the final decision-making. Deals for all three could be concluded within the next week.

Smith is being linked to Irish club Munster on a monster 800,000-a-season deal. They appear to have come in over the top of French club Pau, who have former All Black Conrad Smith on their books, and reportedly offered a deal worth 700,000.

Smith would be a massive hit with Munster who have a deep appreciation of New Zealand rugby and played and beat the touring Maori just last month, and include a famous win over the All Blacks in their rich history. Munster has said publicly in recent days that it's not chasing Smith but few place any stock in the denial.

Insiders suggest Smith's wife is keen on spending some time in Europe. The multi-talented outside back could sign a single-season deal and return to New Zealand in time for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Cruden is commanding similar sized per-season offers, with French Top 14 club Montpellier leading the way.

With World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett having seized Dan Carter's mantle this last season, the offer must be tempting for the Chiefs No10 to pocket one of the biggest salaries on offer on the open market.

Continued below.

Related Content Steven Hansen's All Blacks plan on track with Owen Franks signing Rugby: Munster dismiss Ben Smith talks World Rugby raise concerns over use of concussion protocols

According to French media, the revitalised Dagg is being pursued by Top 14 clubs Toulon and Midi Olympique. The rumour mill is that he had a face-to-face meeting with Toulon during the All Blacks' recent northern tour and the club has a $1.1m-a-year offer on the table.

If it's a cash-driven decision, Dagg, who was left out of the 2015 World Cup-winning All Blacks but fought his way back into the squad this year, may feel his experience of a couple of years ago means he needs to make an equally ruthless choice and head to France at the end of next year.

New Zealand Rugby's new broadcasting deals mean they have more money to put on the table in the retention battle. They are capable of $1m-a-year deals but they will be handed out only after much internal calculating.

The problem for NZR is that the European broadcasting deals are also going through the roof, cashing up the French, English and Irish clubs to a degree that keeps sending player offers north in geography and salary packages.

The biggest winners, it seems, are the players.

- NZ Herald