Colin Cooper to coach Chiefs in Super Rugby from 2018

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand Maori coach Colin Cooper will take over from Dave Rennie as coach of the Hamilton-based Chiefs in Super Rugby from the end of the 2017 season.

Rennie, who has guided the Chiefs to two Super Rugby titles since 2012, is leaving after the coming season to coach in Scotland.

Cooper previously coached the Wellington-based Hurricanes for eight seasons between 2003 and 2012, reaching the Super Rugby playoffs on five occasions. He has coached the New Zealand Maori since 2013 and is currently coach of Taranaki province.