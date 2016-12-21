Piri Weepu awarded $171k after axing from French side

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu has been awarded 114,000 euros (NZ$171,000) in damages by a court over his sacking by French rugby side Oyonnax.

In January Weepu, who played 71 test for the All Blacks, was axed by the second division side six months into a two-year deal.

According to reports Weepu, who is now playing for fellow French club Narbonne, had been seeking half a million euros in damages.

Weepu played just eight matches for Oyonnax before having his contract terminated. the club didn't give a reason for his axing. He signed with Oyonnax in February last year after stints at London Welsh and Wasps. He moved to Europe following his final season with the Blues in 2014.

Narbonne currently sit 10th in the French Pro D2 standings with seven wins and seven defeats.

