11:26pm Thu 22 December
Warning over 'Taranaki water' used by Sir Colin Meads

Sir Colin Meads pictured at his Te Kuiti home. Photo / Christine Cornege
A product that rugby legend Sir Colin Meads says has extended his life expectancy has not been approved by medical experts.

Meads, 80, who has pancreatic cancer, attributes "Taranaki water" to his improvement.

But Cancer Society medical director Dr Chris Jackson told Fairfax that products and supplements needed to be approved by Medsafe which reviewed quality, safety and efficacy from clinical trials.

"Treatments and supplements that work well for one individual with one type of cancer may be unhelpful or even harmful for others."

He said anyone considering alternative treatment options should seek advice from their oncologist or medical practitioner.

The product, Te Kiri Gold was given to Meads by Taranaki organic dairy farmer Vernon Coxhead.

Hawera doctor Mitch Feller, is working to prove the science behind the product, which is understood to be a liquid drunk by the patient, but agrees with the Cancer Society that there is plenty of work to be done before it goes to market.

Feller said he has experience conducting research for big drug companies in the US, said data documenting side-effects and results across a broad spectrum of cancers needed to be collected.

Coxhead said Meads had signed a consent form before taking the product and his results would form part of the clinical trial.

- NZ Herald

