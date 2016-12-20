All Blacks used to try avoid drugs accusation in British Cycling

The All Blacks have been raised in a United Kingdom parliamentary enquiry into drugs claims about a champion cycling team.

The reputation of the three-time Rugby World Cup champions was invoked by angry British cycling officials angered by the line of questioning being taken by MPs at the London hearing.

Australian Shane Sutton, the former director of British Cycling, fired up over several questions, at one stage lecturing the MPs for maligning the integrity of British cycling.

Sutton said the success of British cycling should be celebrated and was revered within international sport in the same way the All Blacks were admired around the globe.

"You sit there and being British should be embracing the success and not looking for a question," the Australian Sutton shot back at the MPs.

"I'm upset that you question the integrity of our team. It's aligned to All Blacks [for success] and I'm upset you are questioning in that way. I'm upset...."

Sutton and Team Sky director Sir David Brailsford were being grilled by the MPs over a mysterious package delivered to Bradley Wiggins in 2011, which has been at the centre of a long-running UK Anti-Doping investigation.

The investigation by the sport, media and culture select committee, has cast a doping cloud over British cycling and Team Sky's proclamations about being the "cleanest in the world".

Brailsford was more temperant than Sutton but also took offence at suggestions of subterfuge.

Continued below.

Related Content Midweek Fixture: 17 outrageously premature conclusions for 2017 Phil Ivey ordered to repay millions to casino over 'edge sorting' scandal Lance Armstrong knows he will be talking about cheating 'when I'm 90'

He said the package contained the decongestant Fluimucil.

Brailsford said that he had been told by the Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman that Fluimucil - a mucus‑clearing drug which is not banned but does not appear to be licensed in the UK - was in the package and claimed there would be a paper trail to back him up.

However, the Guardian reported it was understood that the UK Anti-Doping agency is yet to find evidence to back up that claim.

Cope travelled from British Cycling's headquarters in Manchester to Geneva on 12 June 2011, at the request of Team Sky, and handed a jiffy bag to the team's doctor, Richard Freeman, on the final day of the Critérium du Dauphiné - a race that Wiggins led and then won.

"Dr Freeman told me it was Fluimucil, a decongestant you put in a nebuliser," Brailsford said. "I couldn't see any anti-doping rule violation."

Brailsford denied it was strange to send a British Cycling employee several hundred miles to deliver a package that was available for €8.

"I understand where your questioning is coming from but from my point of view it is not an unusual occurrence," he said.

"And the sole purpose of Simon Cope's visit wasn't to bring this product. He was on his way anyway and brought it down with him. He has his own stores in Manchester so brought it with him."

Sutton blew up after MPs demanded to know why he had not asked what was in the package he was authorising - or 'arranging'.

Sutton said he was not aware of what was in the package even though he had authorised it.

"It was my job to get Wiggins fit and healthy - given the nature of the team and the way it has been set up the doctors would adhere to policy," he said.

- NZ Herald