Rugby in danger of becoming a game of touch

The backlash among coaches over World Rugby's new tackling laws has begun with a leading English club boss claiming the code is in danger of becoming "touch rugby".



Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond made the claim after New Zealander TJ Ioane's controversial yellow card helped Saracens to a crucial victory in European competition.



With Sale trailing by six points after 68 minutes, Ioane was sin-binned for hitting George Kruis around the upper chest and Saracens subsequently scored two tries.



"Everybody in the crowd is asking why has TJ Ioane got a yellow card," said Diamond. "Every time I put the TV on at the minute there's a red card or two yellows.



"I wouldn't say it's going soft because everyone's physically bigger. But is it going to become touch rugby?



"We need new coaches to adapt to the lawmakers. We're given no time to implement techniques. The referees are left on the spot. They probably don't know what to do half the time."



Sale paid the price for three yellow cards, with Rob Webber and Bryn Evans both banished for infringements.



England prop Joe Marler tweeted moments after the Ioane incident: "Blazer bells need to stop changing the rules. It's becoming ridiculous s***e."

- Daily Mail and staff reporters

