Rugby: Warren Gatland turned down Chiefs role

Warren Gatland's revealed he turned down a offer to succeed Chiefs coach Dave Rennie after Super Rugby next year.

The Wales coach has told Wales online he's staying put until the 2019 World Cup, dismissing a report in London's Daily Mail suggesting he will quit Wales after next year's Lions series to return home.

In a frank interview with the publication, Gatland says he was approached three months ago to take over at the Chiefs , but told them he would only be interested post 2019.

"The Chiefs spoke to me about three months ago but I told them it was a non-starter until my contract runs out with Wales."

"I told the Chiefs I would be interested after 2019 but there's no way I would leave Wales or the Lions now," said Gatland told Wales Online.

Gatland has slammed the Mail story and says his focus is on the Lions and Wales and he's not going anywhere until after the 2019 World Cup.

"This is a terrible story that someone has done to try to cause trouble," he speculated.

"I don't even know the reporter who wrote it. How could he even know my close friends?

"All my focus is on is the Lions and Wales. I repeat, I'm not going anywhere until after the 2019 World Cup. End of story!"