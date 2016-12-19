12:54am Fri 23 December
Young Manawatu rugby player dies in car crash

The Manawatu rugby community is mourning the death of a promising young player who was the victim of a car crash last week.

Fairfax media report Maikeli Ledua, 22, died when his car collided with a truck on State Highway 56 at Opiki near Palmerston North just before midday last Tuesday.

Ledua's father also suffered severe injuries in the accident and is now understood to be in a stable condition at Palmerston North Hospital.

A family spokesman told Fairfax media the pair were returning from Wellington airport after dropping off family who were flying to Fiji when the accident occurred.

Ledua, a former Palmerston North Boys' High School student, had recently impressed during his debut appearance for Manawatu at the Central Region Sevens in Levin.

