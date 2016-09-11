Kieran Read on suicide: 'C'mon men, let's start talking'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has spoken up about the realities of suicide - and is encouraging Kiwi men to speak up when the going gets tough.

Read posted a heartfelt video released by The Movember Foundation dubbed: Suicide Notes Talk Too Late.

The video follows a number of men who each read out a few words from a goodbye letter.

"Dear Mum and Dad, this isn't your fault,'' one reads.

"I'm sorry I can't be the father you want me to be,'' another says.

"I love you. And I'm done.''

The video goes on to reveal that the letters were written by the men themselves, at one point of their lives.

It was put out as a preview to World Suicide Prevention Day, which took place on Saturday.

Read - who posted the clip on Friday - said seeing it had "really got me thinking.''

"If only men weren't reluctant to talk to a good mate or family when they're going through tough times.

"We certainly need to out on the paddock when things aren't going so well, so the same rules should apply off the field. C'mon men let's start talking when times get tough."

Yesterday Read said he had been overwhelmed by the public's response.

"I've been amazed by the incredible response encouraging men to talk.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and stories. It must be one of the toughest struggles - but I hope we have been able to touch some hearts with this message. Keep the chatter up and let's look out for our mates.''

Where to get help:

• In an emergency: call 111

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 (weekdays 11am to 5pm)

- NZ Herald