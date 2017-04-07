Edgecumbe couple: 'I'd take the 1987 earthquake over this [flooding] any day'

An Edgecumbe couple who lived through the 1987 earthquakes say they would take it any day over today's devastating flooding.

Tawhara Pl residents Val and Ann Weir have lived in Edgecumbe since 1977 and survived the horrific 6.6 magnitude earthquake which caused extensive damage to their town.

"I'd much rather have that than this.

"At least with an earthquake you can see the damage and start cleaning up - with this we don't know what we will be coming back to, which is the hardest thing," Mr Weir said.

The Bay of Plenty Times spoke to Mr and Mrs Weir at the Edgecumbe Memorial Hall after they and their long-time neighbours, Bob and Ann Byres, had been evacuated by jet boat.

"We never imagined our first jet boat ride would be riding down our own street," Mr Byres said.

The couples said that within minutes of hearing they would have to evacuate the river rose rapidly and before they knew it their street was a fast-flowing river and water was pouring into their backyards.

Waiting to be evacuated they watched debris wash past - including firewood and rubbish bins.

Mrs Byres said as the jet boat took them to safety, they saw water was already halfway up front doors at some houses on Tawhara Pl.

Mr and Mrs Byres were waiting at the evacuation centre to be picked up by family members and wondered when they could return and what would be left of their home.

They only had time to pack a little bag with a change of clothes but said it was a "grab something and get out" type of situation.

Both couples were insured but knew many others were not and were saddened by the flooding.

- Bay of Plenty Times