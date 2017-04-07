AA seeks Google's help to beat Auckland's road congestion

Internet giant Google and its map app may help to reduce the daily stress of Auckland's traffic chaos.

The Automobile Association is using data collected from the Google Map app at more than 50 busy routes across Auckland to better understand the causes and effects of congestion.

There are plans for monthly reports on congestion trends, a possible television slot, advice for planned events such as the Adele concerts and holiday traffic and immediate responses for unplanned events like car crashes and road closures.

"We think this will lead to a more informed debate. That means keeping public expectations real and cutting out political promises of 'silver bullet' solutions," said AA infrastructure principal adviser Barney Irvine.

Auckland's rapid population growth has led to a quarter of the city's busiest roads, including Lake Rd, Lincoln Rd and routes to the airport, being congested at peak hours, up from 18 per cent in just three years.

Auckland Transport said one in three main roads will be congested by 2020.

The city has grown by 121,000 people in the past three years - the size of Tauranga - and 122,000 new cars over the same period. Every week, 800 new cars are registered in the city.

Huge gains in public transport are not taking the pressure off the motorways and local roads.

Motorway speeds have fallen from 64km/h to 55km/h at peak hours between 2014 and 2016 and the morning crawl on the Southern Motorway from Papakura to the city has dragged out from 46 to 67 minutes in just three years.

Irvine said for a long time there had not been enough analysis of congestion issues.

"Government agencies gather data, but it doesn't find its way to the public. We saw an important opportunity for the AA to step in and fill the vacuum.

"The idea is to help demystify congestion for the public. By focusing on the bigger picture and talking about what people can do to minimise some of congestion's impacts, we can help to reduce some of the stress," Irvine said.

The AA began collecting the Google data in about October last year. It is also collecting data in Wellington and Christchurch.

