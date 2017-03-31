Two dead after two serious smashes close southern highway in south Canterbury and Otago

Two people have died in two serious truck crashes on South Island roads this morning.

A female passenger died about 3am near Dunedin when a car and truck collided in a head-on collision on SH1.

Police say a male driver suffered serious injuries after being trapped in the vehicle.

The crash happened near Riversdale Rd, East Taieri-Allanton.

The highway has been closed while serious crash investigators examine the scene.

Diversions at the airport turnoff and Riccarton Rd are expected to last several hours.

The second fatality, also involving a truck and car, happened about 3am on SH1 south of Makikihi, south Canterbury.

Police say the driver of the car died at the scene but the truck driver was treated for minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicles.

The highway is closed and diversions are being put in place.

The police serious crash unit will be investigating the crash.

- NZ Herald