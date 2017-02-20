One dead, another seriously hurt in two-car crash near Awakeri, southwest of Whakatane

One person has been killed and another is being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash on State Highway 30 near Awakeri, southwest of Whakatane.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision about 3.50pm.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person died at the scene and paramedics were taking another person with serious injuries to Whakatane Hospital.

The road is closed and the police serious crash unit is at the scene, near Angle Rd.

Police officers are diverting traffic at McLean, Angle and Luxton Rds and State Highway 30.​

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the detour would add between five and 10 minutes to journey times.

Police asked anyone who saw anything related to the crash to speak to police by contacting their local police station.

- NZ Herald