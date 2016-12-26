Three die, two seriously hurt in early-morning Leeston crash in Canterbury

Three people are dead and two others in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Canterbury early this morning.

Two men and a woman died at the scene of the crash in Leeston.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public rang emergency services about 2.20am after coming across the car rolled near the corner of Harts and Southbridge Sedgemere Roads.

"Three occupants, two males and a female, were dead at the scene and two others were transported to hospital, one with serious injuries.

"Next of kin are in the process of being advised."

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

The deaths bring the holiday road toll to seven.

The official holiday road period begins at 4pm on Friday, December 23, and runs until 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

Last year's Christmas road toll was 12, from 244 reported injury crashes.

- NZ Herald