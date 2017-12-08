Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to feature in the March issue of United States' Vogue magazine as she continues to attract interest from international media.



A spokesman for Ardern confirmed Ardern had done an interview with Vogue and a photo shoot would take place this weekend.



It is planned for the March issue of the American edition of Vogue – the magazine described as 'fashion's bible' which has previously featured the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Ardern will not be on the cover – the magazine has never used a female politician on its cover although both Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were on the cover as First Lady to a President.



In April British Prime Minister Theresa May was in US Vogue after a photo shoot by the famous Annie Leibovitz at the British PM's official country estate, Chequers.



Ardern's appearance in Vogue could be just as important for a lucky New Zealand designer as Ardern herself.



Ardern's advisors would not give details but confirmed Ardern's wardrobe for the photo shoot would be all New Zealand designers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made an appearance on the VNZMA red carpet, shouting out Savemart Hastings for her jacket.

Ardern wore a suit by Maaike on election night, a Kate Sylvester dress for her swearing-in as Prime Minister, a Juliette Hogan dress to the NZ Music Awards. Hogan is a regular in Ardern's wardrobe, which also includes Ingrid Starnes, Tanya Carlson, and Harman Grubisa.

But it is not all high fashion - Ardern gave a shout out to Savemart Hastings for the fake fur jacket she took to the NZ Music Awards.

Ardern also features in the Financial Times Women of 2017 special this week, for which Ardern wrote a piece on women in power.



Since becoming Prime Minister she has had also been interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour and was featured in the Time Asia Pacific and Forbes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was deemed the 13th most powerful female political leader.

Ardern was also ranked at 38 in Forbes Magazine's annual ranking of powerful women and was deemed 13th most powerful female political leader.



The interest has been piqued by Ardern's age (37) and her feat in becoming Prime Minister just two months after taking over as leader of the Labour Party. She is currently the youngest woman leader in the world – and one of just seven per cent of leaders who are women.