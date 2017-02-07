I didn't 'scold' Donald Trump - Prime Minister Bill English

By Isaac Davison

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Prime Minister Bill English says he raised concerns with Donald Trump about the US immigration policy and its role in the Asia-Pacific but did not go as far as "scolding" the US President.

The leaders spoke for the first time yesterday in a telephone call that lasted around 15 minutes.

English told Radio New Zealand this morning that the conversation was split evenly between New Zealand issues and US issues.

Describing it as a "sensible and polite" call, English said he told Trump he disagreed with his travel ban on refugees and some immigrants.

"I think he's a man who is familiar with disagreement," English said.

The Prime Minister has been criticised by Opposition parties for not taking a stronger stance on Trump's hardline immigration policy.

"I'm not there to scold him, although a lot of people might like us to do that," English said.

"I want to get our points across, build a relationship, [and] ensure that when opportunities arise I can continue to communicate openly with the President."

English said he also told the President it was important that the US maintained its presence and interest in the Asia Pacific region.

"Because there has been some real concern that pulling out of the [Trans Pacific Partnership] may signal some ongoing withdrawal of US interest.

Continued below.

Related Content Meet the man who hated Muslims until refugees became his neighbours Video Watch: PM Bill English on his morning conversation with Trump Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and 93 other tech companies call travel ban 'unlawful' in rare coordinated legal action

"We don't want to see that happen. And I - in general terms - put that to the President."

English would not say whether he was uncomfortable with Trump's views on China's trade and its role in the South China Sea dispute.

But he said he hoped these "differences of view" would be dealt with "within the usual diplomatic channels".

"And that seems to be the signals that are coming from the US Administration. There was nothing I heard from the President yesterday that gave me any more cause for concern."

The leaders did not talk about climate change, though English said it was likely to be discussed in future conversations.

"In the first conversation I wouldn't expect to cover everything."

Although Trump's policy on immigration was clear, his policy on climate change was not, English said.

In the White House's official readout of Trump's call, it said the leaders "affirmed the close relationship and bilateral alliance between the United States and New Zealand".

That is despite the two countries having no formal alliance.

The readout was later changed to say the two leaders "affirmed the close friendship and bilateral partnership" between the US and New Zealand.

- NZ Herald