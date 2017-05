Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

There are 3,605,000 individual taxpayers in New Zealand. The Government allocated spending of $77.4 billion in last year's Budget. Each taxpayer gets $21,109.

If you were in charge of the Budget, which will be announced by the Government tomorrow, how would you want your $21,109 spent?

Finance Minister Bill English is expected to address housing, education, health and benefits.

Take our poll below:

- NZ Herald