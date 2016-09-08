12:00pm Fri 9 September
Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor for NZ Herald

Live: Money Week Q&A with financial adviser Hannah McQueen

Updated 3 min ago
Hannah McQueen, director of financial advice firm EnableMe. Photo/Supplied.
As part of this year's Money Week the Herald is giving readers the chance to put their money questions to financial adviser Hannah McQueen.

McQueen will be answering your questions in a live chat starting at noon.


McQueen set up financial personal training business EnableMe in 2007 and the business has since helped 4000 Kiwis get their money into better shape.

She is a chartered accountant and has a masters in taxation law.

Last year McQueen released a book called "Kill your mortgage and sort your retirement".

