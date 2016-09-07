3:39pm Wed 7 September
Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor for NZ Herald

What are New Zealanders' biggest money worries?

Nearly one third of Kiwis say saving for their retirement is their biggest money worry. Photo / Getty Images.
New research shows what worries us the most about money can vary greatly depending on our age.

While people under the age of 30 worry the most about how to pay for emergencies and one off costs those over the age of 65 are most concerned about how to pay their basic bills like rates.

But between the age of 30 and 65 Kiwis worry the most about saving for their retirement.

The survey of 2000 people undertaken by the BNZ found across all ages 31 per cent of people said saving for retirement was their biggest money worry.

But just 14 per cent of under 30 year old said retirement saving was their biggest concern compared to 49 per cent of 50 to 64 year olds.

Surprisingly saving for retirement was also the biggest worry for 21 per cent of those aged over 65.

Around one in five New Zealanders still works over the age of 65 and this could be a driving factor.

Across all ages the second biggest money concern was having enough for emergencies.

This peaked in those under the age of 30 where 28 per cent said this was their biggest money worry.

But just 16 per cent of those age 50 to 64 said emergencies and one off costs was their biggest money worry.

Donna Nicolof, BNZ's head of wealth and private bank said it was encouraging to see so many New Zealanders considering their retirement.

Graphic / NZ Herald
"The concern however is that nearly a third feel that saving enough for their retirement is their biggest money worry.

Nicolof said the first step to combating this money worry was to have a realistic think about what sort of retirement lifestyle you would like.

Planning to work out how you are going to get there is the key and it's never too early to start.

"Planning to work out how you are going to get there is the key and it's never too early to start."

