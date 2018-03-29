LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has detailed how it is trying to persuade African countries to host the 2022 Youth Olympics with a no-cost bidding process.

The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it will "assume more responsibility and work" on behalf of potential candidates before it picks a host in October.

Bidding should be "at no cost for interested/candidate parties, which are free to interrupt their participation and withdraw from the process at any time," the Olympic body said.

The IOC set a target last month for the 2022 Youth Summer Games to be the first Olympics hosted in Africa.

Amid worldwide concerns over the cost of Olympic bidding and hosting, the IOC wants a "simpler, shorter and cheaper" process.

The IOC has eased the cost burden on bidders by removing the need to produce a candidate file or prepare and make a formal on-stage presentation to IOC voters.

African Olympic officials who meet an April 13 deadline will be visited by Olympic officials in May. The IOC said it will pay for a feasibility study into hosting and gauge "motivation of the local authorities."

The IOC also wants Youth Olympic events to move out of stadiums and create a festival experience in parks, streets and city squares. Potential hosts can also suggest sports from recognized though non-Olympic bodies to include on the program.

Invitations to bidders will be sent by the IOC executive board after it meets in July, and IOC members will pick the host at their Oct. 8-9 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.