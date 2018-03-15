SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's skiing federation has banned for life two male mogul skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics for harassing and assaulting two female teammates at a World Cup event last week in Japan.

The federation notified Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun of their bans earlier this week, an official from the Korea Ski Association said Thursday.

Choi and Kim can appeal the bans to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee within a week, said the official, who didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

The federation, after interviews with athletes and coaches, confirmed that Choi and Kim harassed and assaulted the women for refusing to have drinks with them on March 3 while they were at the World Cup event at the Lake Tazawa resort in Japan, the official said.

The women also took the case to the police, who are investigating Choi and Kim, the official said.

Choi advanced to the final round of the moguls at the Olympics last month, but did not complete his second run. Kim was eliminated in qualifying.