Veteran New Zealand para skier Adam Hall has won a bronze medal in the men's super combined event at the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games.

The Dunedin skier's success takes New Zealand to two medals overall, following Corey Peters bronze in the men's downhill sitting event last Saturday.

It is New Zealand's 30th winter Paralympic medal and the country's 220th Paralympic medal over summer and winter games.

A Vancouver Paralympic gold medallist eight years ago, Hall was seventh in the field of 32 at the halfway point after the Super G section of the two-part discipline.

Several big names in the sport were among those who did not finish the first leg of the event, including world No 1 Markus Salcher of Australia and No 2 Robin Cuche of Switzerland.

Hall then posted a quick combined time of 2min 14.32s after the slalom leg of the super combined and that had him in the gold medal spot for a time.

Several other competitors came and went and none could overtake Hall until he slipped down two spots as Neutral athlete Aleksei Bugaev then France's Arthur Bauchet went under his time to take gold and silver.

These are Hall's third Paralympics. He races in the LW1 class for athletes with a physical impairment affecting both legs. Hall has spina bifida.

He's competing in four events in PyeongChang.