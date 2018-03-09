Corey Peters lead a small group of Kiwis around PeyongChang's Olympic Stadium last night to get the Paralympics underway.

The first event of the Paralympics takes place today, with Peters leading the charge for New Zealand at the pre-Paralympic show.

The 34-year-old claimed a silver medal back in 2014 at the Sochi games and will be looking to go one better in PeyongChang.

Fireworks and an impressive lighting show kicked off the ceremony, with a record 567 athletes walking the stadium following the flag-raising and lighting of the flame.

Adam Hall and Peters will be the first Kiwi athletes in action when they compete in the downhill alpine skiing today.

New Zealand athlete schedule

• Today: Para alpine skiing - Downhill, 13:30 - 16:30

• Tomorrow: Para alpine skiing - Super G, 13:00 - 17:00

• March 12: Para snowboard - 14:30 - 21:00

• March 13: Para alpine skiing - Super Combined, 13:30 - 17:00; Para alpine skiing - Super Combined, 19:00 - 21:00

• March 14: Para alpine skiing - Slalom, 13:30 - 16:30; Para alpine skiing - Slalom, 18:00 - 19:30

• March 16: Para snowboard - Banked Slalom, 14:30 - 20:55

• March 17: Para alpine skiing - Giant Slalom, 13:30 - 16:00; Para alpine skiing - Giant Slalom, 18:00 - 19:30