A heartbroken Byron Wells has thanked the New Zealand public for their support of his Winter Olympics campaign, which ended abruptly last Thursday.

While fellow 16-year-old Nico Porteous won a remarkable and unexpected bronze medal in the freeski halfpipe, 25-year-old Wells had to withdraw for the second Olympics in a row with a devastating injury he got from a training run just before the start.

He was to hospital in Korea for surgery on his shattered knee.



"I am absolutely devastated about getting injured fifteen minutes from the start of the finals," he said.

Wells fell in training just prior to the men's freeski halfpipe finals at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

He was provided with medical support and taken to hospital in Korea. Wells has subsequently had surgery and shared x-rays of his broken patella.

No words 💔 A post shared by Byron Wells (@byronwells) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:25pm PST

"I fell on a trick I have done countless times before and unfortunately I landed awkwardly and it caused me to fracture my right patella. I had to undergo surgery the following day to wire the bone back together.

"I am currently recovering in the hospital in Korea waiting to fly home to start rehab back home in Wanaka.

Sums it up A post shared by Byron Wells (@byronwells) on Feb 24, 2018 at 2:28pm PST

"I would like to thank everyone that helped me get to these Olympic Winter Games and for all the support after this heartbreaking time."