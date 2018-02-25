Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 92.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 17, Points: 68, Percentage: 100.

Sara McManus, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 232, Team Percentage: 81.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.