PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Norway's mixed doubles curling team will be presented Saturday night with the Olympic bronze medal that was stripped from the Russian team.

The International Olympic Committee said in a Twitter post that Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten will receive their medals at the medals plaza in Pyeongchang. It's a rare quick turnaround for such an instance.

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his medal on Thursday after admitting to a doping violation during the games. He tested positive for the meldonium after placing third in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The IOC tweet showed Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcoming Skaslien and Nedregotten back to Pyeongchang.

The Norwegian pair finished fourth last week after losing 8-4 to the Russians.

In a telephone interview before the Court of Arbitration for Sport disqualified Krushelnitsky's results in Pyeongchang and withdrew his accreditation, Nedregotten said the Russian curler had "robbed us of our moment of glory, receiving our medal in the stadium."

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee last year in connection with a massive doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games but allowed 168 athletes to compete in neutral uniforms and without the national flag.

Krushelnitsky has denied knowingly taking a banned substance but didn't contest the fact traces of meldonium were found in his doping samples. The Russian Olympic Committee and the national curling federation have launched an investigation into how the banned substances got into his system and haven't ruled out foul play.

