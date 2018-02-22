American comedian and actress Leslie Jones put NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire on notice as the veteran commentator rehashed painful Olympic memories during the USA-Canada women's ice hockey gold medal game.

Speaking with Team USA's Gigi Marvin during the second intermission, McGuire pressed the 30-year-old forward about the 2014 Sochi games, in which the US lost the final to its neighbours to the north 3-2.

"You're one of the 10 ladies that experienced the disappointment in Sochi. What's going to be your message coming out here for the last 20 minutes?" the longtime analyst asked, via Awful Announcing.

With one period standing between Team USA and Olympic gold, which they would ultimately claim, many weren't pleased with McGuire bringing up the heartbreaking history, and Saturday Night Live staple Jones was one of them.

"Okay, f*** a**hole! Why the f*** would you ask her that right now, in the middle of a f***ing game that she's playing right now?" Jones seethed in a video posted on Twitter.

"Thank you. Thank you for putting that in her motherf***ing head. You know what, get your a** the f*** away from the hockey player! You know what, I swear to God, I swear to God. See, when I go, y'all lose your f***ing mind! What the f*** would you ask her that for?"

Jones travelled to South Korea as a contributor for NBC's Olympic coverage. And though she watched the thrilling shootout victory from the comforts of home, Jones was able to sleep soundly knowing Team USA won gold.

Skater slammed for culture clash

Dutch speed skater Jan Blokhuijsen apologised after igniting the wrath of many South Koreans by lecturing the Winter Olympics host country to "please treat dogs better" — a reference to the nation's (mostly bygone) history of eating dog meat.

Blokhuijsen made the comment during a Wednesday news conference after winning the bronze medal in men's team pursuit speed skating event.

"Please treat dogs better in this country," he said while leaving the conference room, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The clip quickly went viral online, angering some South Koreans, who slammed the comment as "racist and ignorant of a different culture". Some people even called for an official report to the International Olympic Committee.

The Dutch speed skater hopped on Twitter the next day to apologise.

I want to apologize to the korean people. It was not my intention to insult you and your country. I care about the wellfare of animals 1/2 — Jan Blokhuijsen (@janblokhuijsen) February 22, 2018

In general and hope we can make this a better place for both of us I enjoy this Olympic Games and like to thank you for your hospitality. — Jan Blokhuijsen (@janblokhuijsen) February 22, 2018

