Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 88.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 86.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 17, Points: 56, Percentage: 82.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 87.

Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

John Shuster, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 202, Team Percentage: 79.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.

Team Shots: 61, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 92.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 62, Percentage: 97.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 13, Points: 49, Percentage: 94.