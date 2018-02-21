Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 201, Team Percentage: 90.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
Brent Laing, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.
Scott Pfeifer, Shots: 4, Points: 14, Percentage: 88.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 10, Points: 38, Percentage: 95.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 176, Team Percentage: 79.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 14, Points: 27, Percentage: 48.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.
Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 170, Team Percentage: 89.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 12, Points: 36, Percentage: 75.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 12, Points: 44, Percentage: 92.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.
Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 165, Team Percentage: 86.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 12, Points: 35, Percentage: 73.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 12, Points: 40, Percentage: 83.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 194, Team Percentage: 76.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 222, Team Percentage: 87.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 16, Points: 60, Percentage: 94.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 221, Team Percentage: 86.
Tyler George, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 208, Team Percentage: 81.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 85.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 19, Points: 59, Percentage: 78.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 92.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 19, Points: 72, Percentage: 95.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 17, Points: 63, Percentage: 93.
Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 134, Team Percentage: 70.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 12, Points: 41, Percentage: 85.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 12, Points: 28, Percentage: 58.
Julia Portunova, Shots: 12, Points: 28, Percentage: 58.
Team Shots: 48, Team Points: 177, Team Percentage: 92.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 12, Points: 43, Percentage: 90.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 12, Points: 41, Percentage: 85.
Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 12, Points: 46, Percentage: 96.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 12, Points: 47, Percentage: 98.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 84.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.
Lina Almind Knudsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 77.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Nina Roth, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 84.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 19, Points: 64, Percentage: 84.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 75.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 79.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 168, Team Percentage: 75.
Lina Almind Knudsen, Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 14, Points: 37, Percentage: 66.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 83.
Kim Chohi, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 78.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 78.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Julia Portunova, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.