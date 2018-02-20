First Period_1, Germany, Leonhard Pfoderl (Frank Hordler, Patrick Hager), 1:19 (pp). Penalties_Cody Almond, Swi, major-misconduct, served by Fabrice Herzog (checking to head/neck), :09; Felix Schutz, Ger (cross-checking), 2:59; Marcel Noebels, Ger (tripping), 7:10; Patrick Hager, Ger (tripping), 13:09; Frank Mauer, Ger (tripping), 16:18.
Second Period_2, Switzerland, Simon Moser (Andres Ambuhl, Pius Suter), 3:40. Penalties_Simon Bodenmann, Swi (interference), 5:33.
Third Period_No scoring. Penalties_Enzo Corvi, Swi (tripping), 4:23; Yasin Ehliz, Ger (high sticking), 10:11; Daryl Boyle, Ger (tripping), 11:58.
Overtime_3, Germany, Yannic Seidenberg (Dominik Kahun, Frank Mauer), :26. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Switzerland 8-7-6-0-21. Germany 5-6-12-2-25.
Goalies_Switzerland, Jonas Hiller. Germany, Danny Aus Den Birken.
Referees_Jan Hribik, Czech Republic; Linus Ohlund, Sweden; Fraser McIntyre, United States; Hannu Sormunen, Finland.