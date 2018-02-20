Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 182, Team Percentage: 81.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 14, Points: 36, Percentage: 64.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

Team Shots: 55, Team Points: 198, Team Percentage: 90.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 13, Points: 44, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 90.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.

Brent Laing, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 227, Team Percentage: 79.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 88.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 218, Team Percentage: 76.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 18, Points: 42, Percentage: 58.

Andrea Pilzer, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 85.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 59, Percentage: 78.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 85.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 19, Points: 68, Percentage: 89.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 86.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Andrea Pilzer, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 82.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 82.

Tyler George, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 82.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

___

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 78.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 75.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 19, Points: 42, Percentage: 55.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 78.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 240, Team Percentage: 76.

Kim Chohi, Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 243, Team Percentage: 77.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Nina Roth, Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.