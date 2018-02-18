Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 83.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 84.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 93.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 174, Team Percentage: 78.

Tyler George, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.

John Shuster, Shots: 14, Points: 30, Percentage: 54.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 88.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 83.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 222, Team Percentage: 77.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 73.

Tyler George, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 183, Team Percentage: 71.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 16, Points: 37, Percentage: 58.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 16, Points: 44, Percentage: 69.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 84.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 57, Percentage: 89.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 81.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 63, Percentage: 72.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 81.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 22, Points: 61, Percentage: 69.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 76.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 22, Points: 57, Percentage: 65.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 300, Team Percentage: 86.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 22, Points: 82, Percentage: 93.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 22, Points: 81, Percentage: 92.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 307, Team Percentage: 88.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 21, Points: 67, Percentage: 80.

Sara McManus, Shots: 22, Points: 86, Percentage: 98.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 78.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 77.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 46, Percentage: 58.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 84.

Kim Chohi, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 184, Team Percentage: 72.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 16, Points: 40, Percentage: 63.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.