GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Defending Olympic bronze medalist Eve Muirhead picked a bad time to hog a rock for the first time.

On her final stone of the first extra-end in the Olympic women's curling tournament on Sunday, the British skip failed to let go before the rock crossed over the hog line. It was removed from play, setting up Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg with a much easier shot for the 8-6 victory.

Olympic curling stones contain a sensor that lights up green if the handle is released in time, or red if it isn't. The rock was tested to make sure that sensor was working correctly, but there is no other review process.

Muirhead says she doesn't think she's ever committed a hog line violation before.

The unusual event came two days after Canadian skip Rachel Homan caused a controversy by removing a burned rock from play — a legal but not altogether sporting move in the insular and friendly curling world.