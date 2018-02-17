1. Robert Johansson, Norway (135.00, 78.00, 55.50), 131.90 (Q).
2. Johan Andre Forfang, Norway (137.00, 81.60, 57.00), 128.70 (Q).
3. Ryoyu Kobayashi, Japan (143.50, 93.30, 52.00), 127.60 (Q).
4. Andreas Wellinger, Germany (135.00, 78.00, 56.00), 127.10 (Q).
5. Michael Haybock, Austria (133.50, 75.30, 55.50), 126.90 (Q).
6. Daniel Andre Tande, Norway (131.50, 71.70, 55.50), 126.50 (Q).
7. Kamil Stoch, Poland (131.50, 71.70, 56.00), 125.60 (Q).
8. Maciej Kot, Poland (138.00, 83.40, 55.00), 124.80 (Q).
9. Markus Eisenbichler, Germany (135.00, 78.00, 52.50), 123.60 (Q).
10. Simon Ammann, Switzerland (140.00, 87.00, 50.00), 122.60 (Q).
11. Stefan Kraft, Austria (131.00, 70.80, 55.50), 121.10 (Q).
12. Karl Geiger, Germany (130.50, 69.90, 53.00), 117.70 (Q).
13. Richard Freitag, Germany (130.00, 69.00, 55.00), 116.80 (Q).
14. Dawid Kubacki, Poland (127.00, 63.60, 54.00), 114.70 (Q).
15. Jernej Damjan, Slovenia (132.50, 73.50, 55.50), 113.70 (Q).
16. Evgeniy Klimov, OA Russia (136.00, 79.80, 54.00), 111.80 (Q).
17. Peter Prevc, Slovenia (125.00, 60.00, 53.50), 111.00 (Q).
18. Stefan Hula, Poland (127.00, 63.60, 53.50), 110.40 (Q).
19. Andreas Stjernen, Norway (128.50, 66.30, 54.00), 110.20 (Q).
20. Antti Aalto, Finland (133.00, 74.40, 54.00), 109.30 (Q).
21. Alexey Romashov, OA Russia (136.00, 79.80, 53.00), 108.90 (Q).
22. Noriaki Kasai, Japan (122.50, 55.50, 54.00), 104.20 (Q).
23. Cestmir Kozisek, Czech Republic (132.50, 73.50, 54.00), 104.00 (Q).
24. Gregor Deschwanden, Switzerland (128.00, 65.40, 53.00), 103.50 (Q).
25. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Canada (124.50, 59.10, 53.00), 102.40 (Q).
26. Denis Kornilov, OA Russia (129.00, 67.20, 52.50), 101.70 (Q).
27. Taki Takeuchi, Japan (120.50, 51.90, 52.50), 98.50 (Q).
27. Clemens Aigner, Austria (119.50, 50.10, 52.00), 98.50 (Q).
29. Andreas Alamommo, Finland (129.50, 68.10, 53.50), 97.70 (Q).
30. Anze Semenic, Slovenia (119.50, 50.10, 51.00), 97.50 (Q).
31. Vladimir Zografski, Bulgaria (123.00, 56.40, 52.50), 94.30 (Q).
32. Alex Insam, Italy (123.00, 56.40, 52.00), 93.10 (Q).
33. Mikhail Nazarov, OA Russia (122.00, 54.60, 51.00), 92.30 (Q).
34. Jonathan Learoyd, France (124.00, 58.20, 52.50), 92.10 (Q).
35. Kevin Bickner, United States (122.50, 55.50, 51.00), 91.10 (Q).
36. Janne Ahonen, Finland (119.00, 49.20, 52.00), 90.80 (Q).
37. Junshiro Kobayashi, Japan (115.00, 42.00, 49.50), 89.50 (Q).
38. Michael Glasder, United States (124.50, 59.10, 51.00), 88.70 (Q).
39. Artti Aigro, Estonia (121.50, 53.70, 51.00), 86.80 (Q).
40. Manuel Fettner, Austria (111.00, 34.80, 49.50), 84.80 (Q).
41. Roman Koudelka, Czech Republic (116.50, 44.70, 51.00), 80.90 (Q).
42. Davide Bresadola, Italy (117.00, 45.60, 50.50), 80.00 (Q).
43. Jarkko Maeaettae, Finland (116.50, 44.70, 51.00), 79.00 (Q).
44. Martti Nomme, Estonia (114.00, 40.20, 49.50), 77.20 (Q).
45. Viktor Polasek, Czech Republic (110.50, 33.90, 49.50), 77.10 (Q).
46. Choi Seou, South Korea (114.50, 41.10, 50.00), 73.50 (Q).
47. Sergey Tkachenko, Kazakhstan (111.00, 34.80, 49.00), 70.90 (Q).
48. Vincent Descombes Sevoie, France (114.00, 40.20, 49.50), 69.90 (Q).
49. Tilen Bartol, Slovenia (103.50, 21.30, 46.00), 69.60 (Q).
50. Sebastian Colloredo, Italy (107.50, 28.50, 49.50), 68.10 (Q).
51. William Rhoads, United States (115.00, 42.00, 45.00), 67.90.
52. Lukas Hlava, Czech Republic (106.50, 26.70, 48.00), 62.20.
53. Casey Larson, United States (104.50, 23.10, 47.00), 61.10.
54. Federico Cecon, Italy (100.50, 15.90, 47.00), 50.30.
55. Kim Hyun Ki, South Korea (101.50, 17.70, 46.50), 46.40.
56. Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, Turkey (96.50, 8.70, 46.50), 36.40.First Round
1. Kamil Stoch, Poland (135.00, 78.00, 58.50), 143.80 (Q).
2. Michael Haybock, Austria (140.00, 87.00, 55.50), 140.40.
3. Andreas Wellinger, Germany (135.50, 78.90, 57.00), 138.80 (Q).
4. Robert Johansson, Norway (137.50, 82.50, 54.00), 138.30 (Q).
5. Dawid Kubacki, Poland (134.50, 77.10, 57.00), 137.40 (Q).
6. Andreas Stjernen, Norway (134.50, 77.10, 54.00), 134.70 (Q).
7. Ryoyu Kobayashi, Japan (135.50, 78.90, 55.00), 134.00 (Q).
8. Peter Prevc, Slovenia (134.00, 76.20, 54.50), 132.40 (Q).
9. Johan Andre Forfang, Norway (133.00, 74.40, 55.50), 132.10 (Q).
10. Simon Ammann, Switzerland (133.50, 75.30, 54.50), 131.60 (Q).
11. Richard Freitag, Germany (130.00, 69.00, 56.50), 131.50 (Q).
12. Stefan Hula, Poland (132.00, 72.60, 56.50), 131.20 (Q).
13. Stefan Kraft, Austria (131.50, 71.70, 55.50), 130.60 (Q).
14. Karl Geiger, Germany (132.00, 72.60, 55.50), 129.50 (Q).
15. Daniel Andre Tande, Norway (131.00, 70.80, 55.50), 128.90 (Q).
16. Markus Eisenbichler, Germany (130.00, 69.00, 55.50), 128.70 (Q).
17. Maciej Kot, Poland (128.50, 66.30, 55.00), 124.20 (Q).
18. Jernej Damjan, Slovenia (130.00, 69.00, 55.00), 124.00 (Q).
19. Tilen Bartol, Slovenia (130.50, 69.90, 54.00), 122.40 (Q).
20. Kevin Bickner, United States (129.50, 68.10, 54.00), 121.90 (Q).
21. Anze Semenic, Slovenia (127.00, 63.60, 54.00), 118.10 (Q).
22. Alex Insam, Italy (127.50, 64.50, 54.00), 118.00 (Q).
23. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Canada (127.50, 64.50, 54.00), 117.40 (Q).
24. Evgeniy Klimov, OA Russia (125.00, 60.00, 54.00), 116.40 (Q).
25. Roman Koudelka, Czech Republic (125.50, 60.90, 54.00), 115.90 (Q).
26. Junshiro Kobayashi, Japan (122.00, 54.60, 52.50), 114.80 (Q).
27. Taki Takeuchi, Japan (124.00, 58.20, 53.50), 114.10 (Q).
28. Cestmir Kozisek, Czech Republic (124.50, 59.10, 52.00), 112.00 (Q).
29. Denis Kornilov, OA Russia (122.50, 55.50, 51.50), 111.20 (Q).
30. Janne Ahonen, Finland (124.50, 59.10, 52.50), 110.60 (Q).
31. Clemens Aigner, Austria (121.00, 52.80, 52.50), 110.00.
32. Manuel Fettner, Austria (124.00, 58.20, 53.00), 109.80.
33. Noriaki Kasai, Japan (121.00, 52.80, 52.50), 107.90.
34. Andreas Alamommo, Finland (120.00, 51.00, 52.00), 107.60.
35. Vladimir Zografski, Bulgaria (119.50, 50.10, 52.00), 105.90.
36. Gregor Deschwanden, Switzerland (123.00, 56.40, 52.50), 105.80.
37. Antti Aalto, Finland (121.50, 53.70, 52.50), 105.70.
37. Jarkko Maeaettae, Finland (122.00, 54.60, 52.50), 105.70.
39. Mikhail Nazarov, OA Russia (120.00, 51.00, 51.00), 103.40.
40. Sebastian Colloredo, Italy (121.00, 52.80, 52.50), 102.70.
41. Jonathan Learoyd, France (119.50, 50.10, 51.00), 100.10.
42. Alexey Romashov, OA Russia (119.00, 49.20, 51.50), 99.80.
43. Martti Nomme, Estonia (118.00, 47.40, 50.50), 96.50.
44. Viktor Polasek, Czech Republic (116.50, 44.70, 51.00), 94.40.
45. Choi Seou, South Korea (114.00, 40.20, 50.00), 93.20.
46. Michael Glasder, United States (114.00, 40.20, 49.50), 90.50.
47. Davide Bresadola, Italy (124.00, 58.20, 31.50), 89.10.
48. Artti Aigro, Estonia (107.00, 27.60, 48.00), 79.40.
49. Sergey Tkachenko, Kazakhstan (107.50, 28.50, 46.00), 73.50.
50. Vincent Descombes Sevoie, France (105.00, 24.00, 49.50), 72.90.
1. Kamil Stoch, Poland, (135.00, 78.00, 58.50; 136.50, 80.70, 57.50) 285.70.
2. Andreas Wellinger, Germany, (135.50, 78.90, 57.00; 142.00, 90.60, 57.50) 282.30.
3. Robert Johansson, Norway, (137.50, 82.50, 54.00; 134.50, 77.10, 54.50) 275.30.
4. Daniel Andre Tande, Norway, (131.00, 70.80, 55.50; 138.50, 84.30, 57.50) 273.10.
5. Johan Andre Forfang, Norway, (133.00, 74.40, 55.50; 134.50, 77.10, 55.50) 271.60.
6. Michael Haybock, Austria, (140.00, 87.00, 55.50; 131.00, 70.80, 55.50) 267.70.
7. Karl Geiger, Germany, (132.00, 72.60, 55.50; 137.50, 82.50, 56.50) 267.60.
8. Andreas Stjernen, Norway, (134.50, 77.10, 54.00; 131.50, 71.70, 55.00) 267.30.
9. Richard Freitag, Germany, (130.00, 69.00, 56.50; 127.50, 64.50, 54.50) 260.00.
10. Ryoyu Kobayashi, Japan, (135.50, 78.90, 55.00; 128.00, 65.40, 54.50) 258.00.
10. Peter Prevc, Slovenia, (134.00, 76.20, 54.50; 127.50, 64.50, 54.00) 258.00.
10. Dawid Kubacki, Poland, (134.50, 77.10, 57.00; 126.00, 61.80, 54.00) 258.00.
13. Simon Ammann, Switzerland, (133.50, 75.30, 54.50; 130.50, 69.90, 55.00) 256.60.
14. Markus Eisenbichler, Germany, (130.00, 69.00, 55.50; 130.50, 69.90, 55.50) 255.40.
15. Stefan Hula, Poland, (132.00, 72.60, 56.50; 129.50, 68.10, 55.50) 253.40.
16. Jernej Damjan, Slovenia, (130.00, 69.00, 55.00; 130.50, 69.90, 55.50) 248.30.
17. Tilen Bartol, Slovenia, (130.50, 69.90, 54.00; 130.00, 69.00, 54.00) 247.50.
18. Stefan Kraft, Austria, (131.50, 71.70, 55.50; 125.50, 60.90, 52.50) 247.40.
19. Maciej Kot, Poland, (128.50, 66.30, 55.00; 129.50, 68.10, 55.50) 244.60.
20. Kevin Bickner, United States, (129.50, 68.10, 54.00; 124.00, 58.20, 53.50) 235.40.
21. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, Canada, (127.50, 64.50, 54.00; 126.00, 61.80, 54.00) 235.30.
22. Taki Takeuchi, Japan, (124.00, 58.20, 53.50; 125.50, 60.90, 54.00) 234.20.
23. Alex Insam, Italy, (127.50, 64.50, 54.00; 125.00, 60.00, 53.50) 232.40.
24. Junshiro Kobayashi, Japan, (122.00, 54.60, 52.50; 122.00, 54.60, 51.50) 224.80.
25. Roman Koudelka, Czech Republic, (125.50, 60.90, 54.00; 122.00, 54.60, 52.50) 223.00.
26. Evgeniy Klimov, OA Russia, (125.00, 60.00, 54.00; 118.00, 47.40, 52.00) 220.60.
27. Janne Ahonen, Finland, (124.50, 59.10, 52.50; 115.50, 42.90, 49.50) 210.60.
28. Cestmir Kozisek, Czech Republic, (124.50, 59.10, 52.00; 113.00, 38.40, 49.50) 205.10.
29. Denis Kornilov, OA Russia, (122.50, 55.50, 51.50; 110.50, 33.90, 48.50) 196.30.
30. Anze Semenic, Slovenia, (127.00, 63.60, 54.00; 120.00, 51.00, 52.00) 118.10.