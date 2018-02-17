Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 75.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 91.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 19, Points: 75, Percentage: 99.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 84.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 231, Team Percentage: 80.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 83.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Oh Eunsu, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 17, Points: 55, Percentage: 81.

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 77.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 76.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 22, Points: 62, Percentage: 70.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 76.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 63, Percentage: 72.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 234, Team Percentage: 73.

Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 80.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 227, Team Percentage: 71.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 81.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

Nina Roth, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 81.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 79.

Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 19, Points: 46, Percentage: 61.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 240, Team Percentage: 76.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 78.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 93.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 162, Team Percentage: 72.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

Nina Roth, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 82.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 217, Team Percentage: 76.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.