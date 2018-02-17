Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 75.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 91.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 19, Points: 75, Percentage: 99.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 84.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 231, Team Percentage: 80.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 83.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 17, Points: 55, Percentage: 81.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 77.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 76.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 22, Points: 62, Percentage: 70.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 76.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 63, Percentage: 72.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 234, Team Percentage: 73.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 80.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 227, Team Percentage: 71.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 81.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.
Nina Roth, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 81.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.
Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 79.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 19, Points: 46, Percentage: 61.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 240, Team Percentage: 76.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 78.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 93.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 14, Points: 52, Percentage: 93.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 162, Team Percentage: 72.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
Nina Roth, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 82.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 217, Team Percentage: 76.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.