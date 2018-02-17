PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10 a.m.

Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu heads into the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952.

Hanyu set an Olympic record with 111.68 points during his mesmerizing short program Friday, and he carries a roughly four-point lead over Spain's Javier Fernandez into Saturday's free skate.

Shoma Uno could give Japan another medal. He was third with 104.17 points in his short program.

American skater Nathan Chen is trying to bounce back from a dreadful performance that left him well out of medal contention. His teammates, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou, are also in action.

9:15 a.m.

Lindsey Vonn's first race at the Pyeongchang Olympics is the latest to be delayed because of strong winds.

The start for the women's super-G has been pushed back by an hour to Saturday at noon local time (Friday at 10 p.m. EST).

Vonn was drawn to be the first racer down the hill at Jeongseon Alpine Center.

She won a bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games, where she also won a gold medal in the downhill. The 33-year-old American missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after surgery on her right knee.

Earlier in the week, the women's giant slalom and the men's downhill were rescheduled because of high winds.

